Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

