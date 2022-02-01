Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

