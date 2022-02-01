Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,482,000 after acquiring an additional 392,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

