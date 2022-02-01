Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

