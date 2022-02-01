Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Shares Down 8%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

About Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing.

