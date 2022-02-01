Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick Acquires 2,500 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MNRO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 521,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Monro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monro by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Monro by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.