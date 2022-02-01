Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick Acquires 2,500 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MNRO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 521,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Monro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monro by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Monro by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.