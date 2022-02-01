Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 240,712 shares.The stock last traded at $12.66 and had previously closed at $10.73.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $239,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

