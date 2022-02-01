Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.74

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 365 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

