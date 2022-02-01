Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Trimmed by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

