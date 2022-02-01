Moss Coin (MOC) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Moss Coin has a market cap of $64.10 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00116469 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

