Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce sales of $140.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $637.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

MPAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $317.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

