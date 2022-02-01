Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Down 3.8%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.01. 139,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

