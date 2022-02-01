Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.98

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 2781311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

