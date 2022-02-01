Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 115.7% in January

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

