mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004255 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043806 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00116049 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.