mStable USD (MUSD) Market Cap Achieves $41.09 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

