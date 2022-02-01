Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

