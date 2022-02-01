Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €324.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €324.00 ($364.04) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($308.99) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($284.27) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($353.93) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €285.18 ($320.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

