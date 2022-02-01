MurAll Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $47,970.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

