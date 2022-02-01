Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $78,735.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

