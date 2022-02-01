Nafter (NAFT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $4.48 million and $1.74 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.41 or 0.07176533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,741.56 or 0.99709024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053957 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nafter using one of the exchanges listed above.

