Name Change Token (NCT) Hits One Day Volume of $61,173.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Name Change Token has a market cap of $886,152.41 and approximately $61,173.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00116142 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,755,576 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

