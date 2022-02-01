Nano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.11 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $284.34 million and $30.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011603 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.