Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Up 1.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 147,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 127,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

