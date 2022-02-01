NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NanoVibronix stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 185.03% and a negative net margin of 1,268.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAOV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

