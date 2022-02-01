Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 27% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $44,776.43 and $5,311.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,155,834 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

