National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAUH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 10,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570. National American University has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

