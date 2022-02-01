National Bankshares Analysts Give Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) a C$20.00 Price Target

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given a C$20.00 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 189,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.22 and a 52-week high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

