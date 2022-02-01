National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,774. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $302,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

