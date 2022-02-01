National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,952 shares.The stock last traded at $213.84 and had previously closed at $213.87.

The stock has a market cap of $780.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.28.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

