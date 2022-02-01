Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.90. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 16,906 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

