Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.11. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 10,673 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

