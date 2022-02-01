Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.17. Navigator shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Navigator by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

