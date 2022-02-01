Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250,393.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $250,393.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,931,389 coins and its circulating supply is 18,630,183 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

