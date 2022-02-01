Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Shares Down 4.4%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92. 650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

About Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

