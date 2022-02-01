NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.02 Million

Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $96.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.86 million to $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $68.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $305.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $382.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.