NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Up 11.4% This Week

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $8.83 million and $180,734.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012572 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

