NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $25.17 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $25.17 million and $2.04 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00115893 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

