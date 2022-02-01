NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $142,735.06 and $3,026.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021912 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

