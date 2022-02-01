Netbox Coin Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $447,911.14 and $29,985.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100868 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,585,782 coins and its circulating supply is 78,798,463 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.