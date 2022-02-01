NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

