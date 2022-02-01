NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.99 Million

Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post sales of $217.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.07 million and the lowest is $216.90 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

