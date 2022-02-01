New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 579,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 4,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

