New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 4.9%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 186,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,162,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

