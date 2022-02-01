New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 4.9%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 186,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,162,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.