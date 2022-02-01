New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

