NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 911 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total transaction of $970,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $16,621,892. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $430.48 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.78.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

