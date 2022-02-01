NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,342,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 92,878 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 69,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

