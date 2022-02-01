NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of NewMarket worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NewMarket by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $13,528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

