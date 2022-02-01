Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.43 or 0.07159047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.99 or 1.00200796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

