NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million and a PE ratio of 68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

